Newmarket Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Placepot for Newmarket's season opener on Tuesday paid just under £10k, so it's fair to say results didn't go punters' way, and this day-three card looks tricky too.
The opening sprint (1.50) is a minefield, but I like the chances of Mashadi and Pilgrim for reasons already outlined, and I will add the race-fit Blue Prince under Ryan Moore.
The market will no doubt tell us more about the Wood Ditton (2.25), but it was 4-1 the field on Wednesday and is a total guess-up at this stage.
Amo Racing likes to start the season quickly, so don't be surprised if Padesha is fully wound up, while the Gosdens have won two of the last three and their Lead Artist certainly has the pedigree.
It wouldn't surprise me if anything won the Abernant (3.00) as it's so tight-knit, but my guesses are Garrus, who has been first and second in this for the last two years, last year's July Cup second Run To Freedom, and Mill Stream, who can improve again this year.
In the Craven (3.35), there must be a chance we can get hype horse Native Approach out of the first two with form horses Eben Shaddad and Alcantor, while in the fillies' maiden (4.10) the two who make appeal are Amo Racing's Painite and Izipizi, who is still in the Guineas for the Gosdens.
That just leaves a seven-runner novice to finish (4.45). Two of these have been put in the Dante recently, and one of them, Meydaan, was on my list of horses to follow this season so he gets the call over Endless Victory.
Newmarket Placepot perm
1.50
3 Blue Prince
11 Pilgrim
13 Mashadi
2.25
7 Lead Artist
8 Padesha
3.00
2 Garrus
4 Mill Stream
7 Run To Freedom
3.35
1 Alcantor
4 Eben Shaddad
4.10
1 Izipizi
5 Painite
4.45
3 Meydaan
3x2x3x2x2x1=72 lines
Published on 17 April 2024
Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024
