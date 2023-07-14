Newmarket Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250k guaranteed pot on Saturday

Newmarket's opening maiden (1.40) could prove quite competitive, but Aidan O'Brien's Content has the best form despite flopping badly in the Chesham, so she's first on the list for a Placepot perm on a competitive day of action.

Too Darn Hot has not yet blown anyone away with his progeny, so his three contenders are left out in favour of the unraced Bernese , a daughter of Expert Eye who has started well.

The fillies' handicap (2.15) is tough as well, but Candle Of Hope has to be top of the list after a fine fifth in the Britannia and her trainer Richard Hughes is in red-hot form.

Desert Voice will be favourite, but Chasseral , who ran better than the bare result suggests after slow start from a wide draw at Chester last time, is the preferred back-up.

The third (2.50) could cut up with two horses having been entered on Friday. Milteye is my idea of an outsider with a chance, while Havana Blue has won his last two with plenty in hand.

The big stables of Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby dominate the Superlative (3.25), and with the latter having had the winner or second in four of the last five years, Great Truth , green but still very impressive on his Leicester debut, gets the nod as a banker.

Streets Of Gold and Star Of Orion have been my two for the Bunbury Cup (4.00) all week and I don't feel the need to add any more, while we'll also go with two in the July Cup, favourite Shaquille being joined by Kinross , whose chance will increase with every drop of rain.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.40

2 Bernese

3 Content

2.15

5 Candle Of Hope

12 Chasseral

2.50

3 Havana Blue

12 Milteye

3.25

3 Great Truth

4.00

13 Streets Of Gold

19 Star Of Orion

4.35

4 Kinross

9 Shaquille

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

