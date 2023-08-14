Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his perm for the evening meeting

The best Placepot value on Tuesday is at Newcastle and Her Way is expected to make the places in the opener (5.25).

She scored in good style over course and distance 12 days ago but remains well treated on past efforts. I'll also throw in Western Beat , another track-and-trip winner who has been gradually working her way back to form.

The two to include in the second division (6.00) are the three-year-olds Mass Consumption , a handicap debutant who gives the impression 1m2f will suit, and Hildegard , another with the capacity to improve at the distance.

Star Runner is a half-brother to Running Lion and made an encouraging start at Kempton last month. He can go well in the mile novice (6.30) now upped in trip. Newcomer Golden West has been given a Group 2 Champagne Stakes entry next month and also goes in.

Rosenzoo , who is out of a German Oaks winner, is an interesting handicap debutant in the nursery (7.00). Half Moon Rising is another potential improver upped in distance.

I'll bank on Reflex in the next (7.30). His recent Wolverhampton second is decent form for this grade. Port Erin , Simon and Ed Crisford's sole runner on the card, gets the nod in the final leg (8.00).

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.25

6 Western Beat

10 Her Way

6.00

7 Mass Consumption

8 Hildegard

6.30

2 Golden West

7 Star Runner

7.00

3 Rosenzoo

4 Half Moon Rising

7.30

7 Reflex

8.00

6 Port Erin

2x2x2x2x1x1 = 16 lines

