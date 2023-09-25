Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the evening all-weather card

The best Placepot value on Tuesday is at Newcastle and the two to side with in the opening 1m2f nursery (4.55) are Surging Tide and Due Consideration .

Handicap debutante Surging Tide might pick up an easy lead and can improve for a step up in trip. Recent Musselburgh winner Due Consideration is consistent and has form on the all-weather.

Geelong ran away with a similar prize at Kempton last week and will be tough to beat in the next (5.30) if arriving in anywhere near the same form.

Lowick is one of my main fancies of the day and is selected in the 1m2f handicap (6.00). Go with lightly raced filly Metric as well. She is bred to be much better than this grade.

Bank on Eranthis in the 7f fillies' maiden (6.30). She is entered in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and showed plenty of ability on her debut.

Blenheim Star was unlucky not to score on her first start at Lingfield after racing far too wide and is expected to go close in the fifth leg (7.00).

Those with previous experience set a low bar in the final race of the Placepot (7.30). Newcomers Yokohama and Sweet Talkin Sue make the most appeal on pedigree.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.55

1 Due Consideration

2 Surging Tide

5.30

1 Geelong

6.00

1 Lowick

7 Metric

6.30

4 Eranthis

7.00

8 Blenheim Star

7.30

3 Yokohama

9 Sweet Talkin Sue

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

