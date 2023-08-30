Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Racing League pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Racing League Placepot on ITV4 at Newcastle and it’s a competitive card, so there could be a generous dividend for winners.

The opening 1m4½f handicap (5.45) kicks things off and True Courage is one of my better bets of the day. He goes in alongside Muzaffar , who has run well on both of his starts at the track.

The 7f nursery (6.15) comes next and it’s another wide-open race. Classy Clarets was a good second over course and distance last time and goes in alongside Beechwood Star .

The 7f handicap (6.45) looks like a good opportunity for a banker because Billy Mill is my best bet of the meeting. He won his only start here and returned to form at Kempton last time.

The 6f handicap (7.15) is a cracking race. Hydration has been in superb form and is an all-weather winner, so must go in. It’s also worth including Conquistador in the perm.

Storm Catcher is consistent and should run well in the 1m2f handicap (7.45) and goes in with Moonspirit , while in the mile handicap (8.15), Tosen Wish and Master Richard are the picks.

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.45

4 True Courage

11 Muzaffar

6.15

1 Beechwood Star

6 Classy Clarets

6.45

4 Billy Mill

7.15

2 Conquistador

3 Hydration

7.45

2 Storm Catcher

11 Moonspirit

8.15

1 Master Richard

7 Tosen Wish

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

