Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

Tote

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot pool guarantee is at Newcastle on Thursday and with only two places on offer in the opener (5.00), put Qaasid and Athmad in to kick off the perm.

The mile handicap (5.30) is another tough one, but Ron O and Crownthorpe are both fairly handicapped and have course form. Put them both in and hope they finish in the first three.

Only two places are on offer in the 7f handicap (6.00) and Wadacre Grace is consistent. She should go well again, but it’s also worth including Vindobala on her first run after a wind op.

The 7f maiden (6.30) is another small field, but Shaw Park has finished second on both his starts and the latest came over course and distance. Bank on him to finish in the first two.

Tathmeen is on a course-and-distance hat-trick in the 6f handicap (7.00) and rates another banker, but only two places will be available in the final leg (7.30).

Snuggle holds a clear form chance but is unproven at this track, so put Mr Jetman in just in case he runs poorly.

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.00
Qaasid
Athmad

5.30
Ron O
Crownthorpe

6.00
1 Wadacre Grace
Vindobala

6.30
1 Shaw Park

7.00
Tathmeen

7.30
4 Mr Jetman
5 Snuggle

2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 February 2023
