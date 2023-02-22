Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot pool guarantee is at Newcastle on Thursday and with only two places on offer in the opener (5.00), put and in to kick off the perm.

The mile handicap (5.30) is another tough one, but and are both fairly handicapped and have course form. Put them both in and hope they finish in the first three.

Only two places are on offer in the 7f handicap (6.00) and is consistent. She should go well again, but it’s also worth including on her first run after a wind op.

The 7f maiden (6.30) is another small field, but has finished second on both his starts and the latest came over course and distance. Bank on him to finish in the first two.

is on a course-and-distance hat-trick in the 6f handicap (7.00) and rates another banker, but only two places will be available in the final leg (7.30).

holds a clear form chance but is unproven at this track, so put in just in case he runs poorly.

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.00

1 Qaasid

3 Athmad

5.30

2 Ron O

3 Crownthorpe

6.00

1 Wadacre Grace

4 Vindobala

6.30

1 Shaw Park

7.00

7 Tathmeen

7.30

4 Mr Jetman

5 Snuggle

2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

