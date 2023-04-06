Newcastle Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the All-Weather Championships finals day card
The opener (1.15) at Newcastle is one of the more competitive heats on the card, and for all there are some promising types, I like the claims of outsider Rousing Encore, who shaped all last season like he wanted more than 6f.
He's hardly banker material, though, so we will add Dear My Friend, who is another of the form horses, and the unexposed Arabian Storm, who has bags of potential.
The second leg (1.50) is far less competitive and favourite Shouldvebeenaring, who is race-fit after two fair runs this season, should be very hard to kick out of the first three.
Earlofthecotswolds won the Marathon (2.25) 12 months ago and can go close again, but I will add main fancy Nolton Cross, who brings different formlines to the table.
In the next (3.00), Forest Of Dean was a bit below par last time but that was in a much better race than this. He goes very well at Newcastle (form figures of 211), so he ought to manage a top-two placing at least.
Similarly in the fifth (3.35), Berkshire Shadow normally keeps better company than this and he was in top form when scoring at Wolverhampton last month. There are plenty of in-form horses in this six-runner heat, though, and I'll add Chichester, who is another with good course form.
Queen Aminatu is the form filly in the final heat, but Manaafith is 6-6 on the all-weather and has the advantage of race fitness, so she gets the nod. It's hard to see any of the others getting involved anyway.
Newcastle Placepot perm
1.15
1 Arabian Storm
5 Dear My Friend
10 Rousing Encore
1.50
6 Shouldvebeenaring
2.25
4 Earlofthecotswolds
9 Nolton Cross
3.00
2 Forest Of Dean
3.35
1 Berkshire Shadow
2 Chichester
4.10
4 Manaafith
3x1x2x1x2x1=12 lines
