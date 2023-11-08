Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Newbury's opener (12.05) is competitive enough on paper, but Brentford Hope has his perfect conditions and a handicap mark to take advantage of them and I'd be happy enough to bank on him for Placepot purposes.

Those with hurdles form in the second (12.40) don't look anything special so the chances are Nicky Henderson's Willmount will be odds-on.

A point winner who cost £340k, he's been switched to Henderson despite winning both bumpers for Neil Mulholland with plenty in hand.

More coverage is going to be needed for a competitive third leg (1.15) full of horses short of experience over fences. Main selection Inch House is joined by Theatre Man , who improved with every run over hurdles last season, and Knowsley Road , who is certainly big enough to be jumping fences for champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Henderson has another expensive point winner in the next (1.50) in Break My Soul , but this looks more competitive than the earlier novice, so we'll add another. With Paul Nicholls saying Seeyouinmydreams doesn't want soft ground, a chance is taken on Sanda Rena .

Emitom and Only The Bold are going to be my two against likely hotpot Equinus in the fifth (2.25), while in the last leg (3.00), Galop De Chasse is first on the list as he usually runs his race fresh.

Kandoo Kid , who ran well enough on his chase debut against what turned out to be an exceptionally well treated rival (now 22lb higher after another wide-margin win), and Our Jet , progressive until a quiet run at the end of last season, are the other two.

Newbury Placepot perm

12.05

5 Brentford Hope

12.40

11 Willmount

1.15

3 Knowsley Road

4 Theatre Man

11 Inch House

1.50

4 Break My Soul

7 Sanda Rena

2.25

7 Only The Bold

8 Emitom

3.00

5 Our Jet

8 Kandoo Kid

9 Galop De Chasse

1x1x3x2x2x3 = 36 lines

