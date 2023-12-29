Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Newbury's opener (12.05) is one of the toughest races on the card to call, but Magical Maggie is prolific so looks worth including for Placepot purposes despite a 7lb rise for her latest win.

Mary , a promising third in Listed company – albeit a weak event for the grade – here last time, is the other suggestion.

Jeriko Du Reponet will be a short price for the next (12.40), but the unfashionably-bred gelding won a poor race in a pedestrian time on his debut, and will have to run faster against this opposition.

I'll take a chance that he blows out in a similar manner to stablemate Jet Powered in this last year (2-7), and put the unbeaten Secret Squirrel and Paradias in instead. The latter boasts a peak RPR of 105 on the Flat, while even the outsider Officer Of State was up to a similar level, so there is depth to this.

Martator seems to be going the right way over fences and looks the one to beat in the third (1.15), so he's banked on despite there being only two places to go for.

I like Rambo T most back at 2m4½f in the fourth (1.50), while Irish Hill is beginning to look well handicapped and will be a big player if the blinkers have the desired effect. Get A Tonic is the one to beat but is not always consistent.

Shanty Alley and Striking A Pose are my two outsiders for the fifth (2.25), but I'll add Atlanta Brave , who is one of the few in the field who looks on the up.

That just leaves the Challow (3.00), and while the market will focus on Willmount, he has no better form in the book than plenty of these, and as he's going to take the bulk of what's left of the pool with him, I'll take him on with the equally promising Johnnywho and the form horse Captain Teague .

Newbury Placepot perm

12.05

1 Magical Maggie

6 Mary

12.40

2 Paradias

3 Secret Squirrel

1.15

3 Martator

1.50

4 Irish Hill

6 Rambo T

2.25

10 Atlanta Brave

11 Shanty Alley

12 Striking A Pose

3.00

2 Captain Teague

4 Johnnywho

2x2x1x2x3x2=48 lines

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.