Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

There are three novice races at Newbury, which is hardly ideal for a Placepot, but with £100,000 in the guaranteed pool it's still worth a crack.

The opening apprentice handicap (5.05) is suitably tough, but Bluebell Time has dropped to a very low mark and appears to be running into form, so she's first on the list.

The in-form Symbol Of Hope , who has won on easy ground, is the other suggestion.

The next (5.35) is the first of the novices, and while Miss Show Off took a backwards step last time, the ground may have been on the quick side and of those with form she is the one to beat.

The market will tell us more, but on pedigree and sales price (725,000gns) Andrew Balding's Clove Hitch is an obvious one to also include.

The Richard Hannon-trained Boyfriend has already shown just about enough to win an average running of the third leg (6.05), and as the trainer has taken four of the last six runnings, he can go down as a banker.

Hannon has Baheer in the next leg (6.40) and while he was beaten by a 150-1 shot on his debut here, he was considered worth running in the Norfolk but got upset in the stalls. Assuming he behaves himself he is the one to beat.

I'm keen enough to take on favourite Secret Moment in the fifth (7.15), and while Jade Country is the main pick, Sassy Belle has to be of interest with the blinkers she won in last season refitted.

In the final leg (7.50) Daahes starts life in handicaps on a reasonable mark, while Snuggle has been very consistent and Connor Planas's 5lb claim will come in handy.

Newbury Placepot perm

5.05

3 Symbol Of Hope

6 Bluebell Time

5.35

2 Clove Hitch

8 Miss Show Off

6.05

3 Boyfriend

6.40

2 Baheer

7.15

6 Jade Country

7 Sassy Belle

7.50

7 Snuggle

8 Daahes

2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines

