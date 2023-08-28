Newbury Placepot tips: Gary Savage provides his perm for a competitive card

The £50,000 guaranteed Placepot at Newbury begins with what looks a fairly open-looking fillies' maiden (2.00).

Open, that is, bar Irish raider She's Quality , who has already lived up to her name. Just in case she blows out on a quicker surface, stick in Star Music , whose debut was full of promise.

The nursery (2.30) could be messy if they take each other on up front, but trust Hollie Doyle to do the right thing on Loaded Quiver and get us safely through to a tricky-looking leg three (3.05).

Overnight Oats tends to pull hard, so hopefully Gina Mangan can sit just behind on Flying Spirit and swoop late. Leg four (3.40) has a host of three-year-olds for top connections which will hopefully catch punters' eyes and draw them away from rock-solid older horses in Metabolt and Island Bandit .

The 1m4f handicap (4.15) may not be as open as it looks, so stick with Eve Johnson Houghton's Sailing On to build on his maiden/novice form and take us into the final leg.

It's another big field but again may not be as competitive as numbers suggest. Forest Demon was consistent even before his last-time-out win under today's jockey William Buick and he should go close enough to make the places.

Newbury Placepot perm

2.00

12 She's Quality

13 Star Music

2.30

3 Loaded Quiver

3.05

7 Flying Spirit

3.40

2 Metabolt

3 Island Bandit

4.15

9 Sailing On

4.50

2 Forest Demon

2x1x1x2x1x1 = four lines

