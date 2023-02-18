Racing Post logo
Newbury Placepot picks: Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm

Tote

With three races having four runners or fewer, the Newbury Placepot won't be easy to crack as the winner needs to be found in those contests.

For example, there are only two in the opening novice handicap chase (1.30) and there's not much to split the pair. Consequently, the safest option is to include both Dalamoi and Quick Draw.

Quick Draw's trainer Nicky Henderson saddles Boom Boom in the maiden hurdle (2.30) and a wind operation should help him because he's been disappointing. Given those concerns, I would stick in the recent all-weather winner Aristobulus too.The latter is making his hurdling debut but providing he jumps adequately, he has the talent to be a factor.

The other race which needs a couple is the handicap chase (4.10) as none of the four runners makes that much appeal. Trapista is probably the most solid after a fair effort at Huntingdon but if Alto Alto gets his jumping together for the in-form Chris Gordon team, he would be on a winnable mark.

Fast Buck is in tremendous form and was unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated Third Time Lucki at Sandown. If he jumps as well as he did that day, he can be banked on in the  handicap chase at 2.00, while it's hard to see past Tintintin in the weak looking 3.00.

If all eight line up in the handicap hurdle at 3.35, then Flying Nun will be hard to keep out of the three. She can race off a mark a couple of pounds lower than when narrowly beaten at Hereford last season and won't mind the ground.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.30
Dalamoi
Quick Draw

2.00
2 Fast Buck

2.30
1 Boom Boom
4 Aristobulus

3.00
1 Tintintin

3.35
7 Flying Nun

4.10
Trapista
Alto Alto

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 18 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 February 2023
