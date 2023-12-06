Naps of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

3.15: Mint Man

Much-improved when second over 6f here last time, Mint Man has been gelded since and turns out again relatively quickly but has plenty of pace and could make all. Sorrento Sky was also second here on debut but over 7f and should go well but this trip might be sharp for him from an unhelpful draw. Branding and Mary Shoelaces can run well, while Ecoutez Bien is worth a market check.

Tyrone Molloy

Mint Man 15:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: P J F Murphy

Kempton

8.30: Gentle Whinny

Low-mileage filly Gentle Whinny made a promising start on the AW when fifth over C&D and, with that form proving really strong, she looks the way to go off a 2lb lower mark. David Pipe's lightly raced Ocean Heights rates the chief threat on the back of his good recent third here, although a solid case can also be made for \bAbsolute Queen\p, Story Horse and Geelong.

Peter Entwistle

Gentle Whinny 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Denis Coakley

Lingfield

1.35: Oh So Grand

Plenty have possibilities in this useful event but the one who appeals most is Oh So Grand, who made it 3-6 when scoring in good style at Newcastle in October and is open to more progress. Godolphin's Whispering Words was an eyecatcher on her handicap debut at Newmarket last time and she's feared most ahead of Julia Augusta, who looks interesting on her step up to this trip. Others on the shortlist are Queen Regent and Lakota Sioux.

David Moon

Oh So Grand 13:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Ludlow

2.00: Miltiades

The most appealing claims belong to Miltiades who looked threatening turning in at Warwick and was eased considerably on the run-in once the front two had got away from him. Being out of the weights might not prevent My Granny Lily from running well and, back over a more suitable trip, Prince De Juilley also enters the reckoning.

Alistair Jones

Miltiades 14:00 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Henry Daly

