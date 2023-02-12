Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Exeter

4.30:

With good ground a potential concern for the in-form Ramses De Teillee, the two best options appear to be Senior Citizen and Run To Milan. Alan King's charge won in pretty sparkling style when the cheekpieces were enlisted at Doncaster last time and is not passed over at all lightly. However, Run To Milan is an Exeter course specialist, a well-handicapped one too judged on his win in this race last year, and he may well be about to peak again here following his third in the veterans' final at Sandown. Musical Slave makes most appeal among the rest. Richard Austen

Navan

4.10:

The luckless Temptationinmilan and the consistent Krabat are among those with leading chances, while the unexposed Brampton Belle also makes plenty of appeal. The one to beat is Sweet Will, unlucky to come up against a well-handicapped rival at Fairyhouse, but has a good chance here with the stable in cracking form. Justin O'Hanlon

Southwell

4.20:

This could be between two progressive stayers in Quercus Robur and Tiger Spirit. Quercus Robur appeared to have more in hand last time than the half-length margin from Freewheelin suggests and he can win again. Last month's C&D winner Tiger Spirit is also open to further improvement, and Kitten's Dream, Easy Equation and Freewheelin could also be involved. Ben Hutton