Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Exeter

2.55: Top Of The Bill

Enjoy Your Life (second choice) had a nice bit in hand over C&D last time and he'll probably confirm those placings with Mumbo Jumbo and Run To Milan, yet there are others to worry about. Top Of The Bill (nap) made the frame in a competitive handicap for novices here last month and appeals as the type to pay his way in races of this nature.

Alistair Jones

Southwell

3.38: Billyjoh

Honour Your Dreams has shown enough since returning to Tapeta to suggest that a race like this is within his grasp, while the return to 6f could see Heartrate bounce back to form. Sassy Belle is worth watching in the market on her debut for David Evans but the vote goes to the unexposed 3yo Billyjoh (nap) who looked unlucky not to go even closer at Chelmsford last time and drops in class.

David Bellingham

Chelmsford

7.30: Dicko The Legend

The fitting of blinkers seems to have been a real fillip for the fortunes of Havechatma, who is much respected in her hat-trick bid. However, the handicapper hasn't missed her wins and her task is getting tougher. Another who arrives in good form is Dicko The Legend (nap), who may be capable of further progress now back up in trip and is selected with that in mind. Fletcher's Flight and Fiscal Policy are others who are not ruled out.

Jonathan Doidge

