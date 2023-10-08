Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kelso

3.30: Malystic

The admirable MALYSTIC (nap) was runner-up in this race 12 months ago before winning three times later in the season and he earns the vote on his return to action. Topweight Tommy's Oscar also goes well fresh and is second choice ahead of the race-fit course specialist Cedar Hill. Dubai Days and last year's winner Gold Des Bois can't be ruled out.

Ben Hutton

Malystic 15:30 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Peter Niven

Uttoxeter

5.15: Mistertommyshelby

Rock On Tommy has to be given a big mention given his three wins at this track, with two wins and a second in July here on his last three appearances. Moonshine Spiri and Robber's Bridge can figure and Fever Dream is an interesting handicap newcomer, but watch out also for MISTERTOMMYSHELBY (nap) who is given a big drop in trip and is no forlorn hope judged on what he showed here last time out, particularly as Ryan Potter's charges usually run well when today's rider Sean Bowen, who's never ridden this one before, is on board.

Richard Austen

Mistertommyshelby 17:15 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Ryan Potter

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.