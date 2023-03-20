Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Navan

3.25:

All the evidence points to a second win in the race in the last three years for ANY SECOND NOW who continues his march towards Aintree. Busselton and Velvet Elvis look the most likely to follow the selection home.

Alan Hewison

Any Second Now 15:25 Navan View Racecard

Southwell

3.35:

Leading Theatre is a solid marker and Bertie Blue looks a likely type for handicaps but WHITE RHINO has been in terrific form in handicaps and can make it three on the trot despite a steep rise in the weights.

Emily Weber

White Rhino 15:35 Southwell View Racecard

Taunton

4.15:

Miladygrace has done pretty well for her new stable this season and is respected but KYM EYRE shaped very much as though her turn is near at Ffos Las a fortnight ago, where she had to settle for second behind one with a better turn of foot but travelled strongly for a long way and pulled nicely clear of the third.

Chris Wilson

Kym Eyre 16:15 Taunton View Racecard

