Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Navan
3.25: Any Second Now
All the evidence points to a second win in the race in the last three years for ANY SECOND NOW who continues his march towards Aintree. Busselton and Velvet Elvis look the most likely to follow the selection home.
Alan Hewison
Southwell
3.35: White Rhino
Leading Theatre is a solid marker and Bertie Blue looks a likely type for handicaps but WHITE RHINO has been in terrific form in handicaps and can make it three on the trot despite a steep rise in the weights.
Emily Weber
Taunton
4.15: Kym Eyre
Miladygrace has done pretty well for her new stable this season and is respected but KYM EYRE shaped very much as though her turn is near at Ffos Las a fortnight ago, where she had to settle for second behind one with a better turn of foot but travelled strongly for a long way and pulled nicely clear of the third.
Chris Wilson
Read this next:
'She places her runners extremely well' - our Monday man with his selections after two winners last week
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.