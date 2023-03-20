Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Navan

3.25: Any Second Now

All the evidence points to a second win in the race in the last three years for ANY SECOND NOW who continues his march towards Aintree. Busselton and Velvet Elvis look the most likely to follow the selection home.
Alan Hewison

Any Second Now15:25 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Denis O'Regan (-lb)Tnr: T M Walsh

Southwell

3.35: White Rhino

Leading Theatre is a solid marker and Bertie Blue looks a likely type for handicaps but WHITE RHINO has been in terrific form in handicaps and can make it three on the trot despite a steep rise in the weights.
Emily Weber

White Rhino15:35 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Taunton

4.15: Kym Eyre

Miladygrace has done pretty well for her new stable this season and is respected but KYM EYRE shaped very much as though her turn is near at Ffos Las a fortnight ago, where she had to settle for second behind one with a better turn of foot but travelled strongly for a long way and pulled nicely clear of the third.
Chris Wilson

Kym Eyre16:15 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Wedge (-lb)Tnr: Evan Williams

Read this next:

'She places her runners extremely well' - our Monday man with his selections after two winners last week  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 20 March 2023
more inFree tips
more inFree tips