Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Sedgefield

1.50: Take Centre Stage

This can go the way of Take Centre Stage, who jumped well on his chase debut at Kelso and looked as though he might win for a long way. Guillaume (second choice) retains potential and now goes in a tongue-tie, while Contre Ordre and Budarri can make their presence felt.

Alistair Jones

Take Centre Stage 13:50 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Nathan Moscrop Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Southwell

3.40: Montregard

The hat-trick might appear to beckon for Hill Of Tara off just 1lb higher than last time but that romp came in a three-runner race against out-of-form rivals and he faces at least two promising opponents today, who are both preferred. They need to improve but God's Own Getaway will surely step up markedly at some stage soon and the strength in the finish shown by Montregard when he won his 2m3f maiden makes him another likely candidate for handicaps, as does his pedigree.

Richard Austen

Montregard 15:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Tramore

3.00: Intersky Sunset

There should be more improvement to come from recent handicap hurdle winner Intersky Sunset, whose rider's claim is an asset. The obvious danger is Kings Halo who went close at Clonmel earlier in the month.

Alan Sweetman

Intersky Sunset 15:00 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Mr J W Hendrick (7lb) Tnr: Declan Queally

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.