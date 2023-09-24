Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Curragh

3.00: Ocean Quest

An all-Irish renewal after five British winners in six years. Ocean Quest is essentially a Group 1 filly contesting a Group 3 and she makes plenty of appeal after her swashbuckling performance at Naas. Further rain will only enhance her prospects further. Go Athletico looks a good bet to give his running and Shartash is a classy customer on his day who can be forgiven for his no-show here last time.

Alistair Jones

Ocean Quest 15:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Hamilton

4.35: Blazing Son

Quite competitive but the three against the field are Ramon Di Loria, Secret Road (second choice) and Blazing Son. With Bryan Smart's string in fine order, the selection is taken to gain his first turf win of the season.

Paul Smith

Blazing Son 16:35 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb) Tnr: Bryan Smart

Plumpton

4.20: Only Money

Back from another layoff, Only Money could well follow up his success in this race last year and defy the higher mark. Post No Bills is second choice, ahead of Sea Prince.

Steve Boow

Only Money 16:20 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

