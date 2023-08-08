Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

5.15: Haaf A Diamond

Preference is for Haaf A Diamond (nap), who made all at Leicester in June and built on that with her clear second behind a major improver there last time. She still has potential after only six starts and can get back on the scoresheet here. The main threat could come from last week's Ffos Las runner-up Lunar Landscape, who looks interesting on his drop back in trip. Another key player is Perfect Gentleman, who could make a big impact if he gets some luck.

David Moon

Haaf A Diamond 17:15 Bath Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb) Tnr: Kevin Frost

Brighton

5.30: Optiva Star

Aidan Keeley has quickly sussed out how to ride Heer's Sadie and is likely to be very patient on her again as the partnership attempts to complete a C&D hat-trick. The mare might well be up to the task but the suggestion is Richard Hannon's 3yo Optiva Star (nap), who has been shaping very much as though his turn is near and is probably due a nudge up the weights for his good recent effort at Epsom. Local Bay and Brilliant Blue also make appeal.

Chris Wilson

Optiva Star 17:30 Brighton Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Kempton

8.30: Okami

Leading in the final strides over 6f on the Polytrack at Chelmsford last time, when making his handicap debut, showed that Okami (nap) was improving and likely to be well suited by this extra 1f, as suggested by his pedigree. There wasn't much between Miss Gallagher and Intricate Pillar when they took second and fourth in a C&D handicap at the end of June (one and two starts back respectively) and they might be the ones to follow the selection home, with Intricate Pillar, who did not have the ideal run of the race in that previous clash, fractionally preferred.

Richard Austen

Okami 20:30 Kempton (A.W) Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Pontefract

4.50: King Of Tonga

Impressor is on a roll after another win at Hamilton on Saturday night, but King Of Tonga (nap) finished in front of him at Beverley the time before and can do so again on 5lb better terms. Declan Carroll's 7yo handles all types of ground and has a fine record at Pontefract. Third choice is So Grateful, well drawn for a prominent racer, with Newyorkstateofmind and Van Gerwen also considered.

Richard O'Brien

King Of Tonga 16:50 Pontefract Jky: Harrison Shaw Tnr: Declan Carroll

Sligo

7.10: Lia Fail

As the only winner in the field, Lia Fail (nap) looks the most reliable proposition. She drops in trip after winning a Down Royal maiden and finishing second in a Galway nursery but has plenty of pace and can score again. Rock 'N' Roll Kid has a chance on the form of his second maiden start.

Tyrone Molloy

Lia Fail 19:10 Sligo Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Yarmouth

5.50: Dereham

If, and it is a fair-sized 'if', the blinkers work so well a second time then Daaris (second choice) has to go well following his emphatic victory at Nottingham last month. Sir Joseph Swan and Alpha King have little to recommend them on recent evidence but both have the potential to revive. The safest option looks to be Dereham (nap), who won a better race at Newmarket six weeks ago, won't mind conditions and was successful over C&D on his one visit to Yarmouth.

Paul Smith

Dereham 17:50 Yarmouth Jky: Mr Ross Birkett Tnr: John Berry

