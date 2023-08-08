Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

5.15: Haaf A Diamond 

Preference is for Haaf A Diamond (nap), who made all at Leicester in June and built on that with her clear second behind a major improver there last time. She still has potential after only six starts and can get back on the scoresheet here. The main threat could come from last week's Ffos Las runner-up Lunar Landscape, who looks interesting on his drop back in trip. Another key player is Perfect Gentleman, who could make a big impact if he gets some luck.
David Moon

Silk
Haaf A Diamond17:15 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb)Tnr: Kevin Frost

Brighton

5.30: Optiva Star  

Aidan Keeley has quickly sussed out how to ride Heer's Sadie and is likely to be very patient on her again as the partnership attempts to complete a C&D hat-trick. The mare might well be up to the task but the suggestion is Richard Hannon's 3yo Optiva Star (nap), who has been shaping very much as though his turn is near and is probably due a nudge up the weights for his good recent effort at Epsom. Local Bay and Brilliant Blue also make appeal.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Optiva Star17:30 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Kempton

8.30: Okami   

Leading in the final strides over 6f on the Polytrack at Chelmsford last time, when making his handicap debut, showed that Okami (nap) was improving and likely to be well suited by this extra 1f, as suggested by his pedigree. There wasn't much between Miss Gallagher and Intricate Pillar when they took second and fourth in a C&D handicap at the end of June (one and two starts back respectively) and they might be the ones to follow the selection home, with Intricate Pillar, who did not have the ideal run of the race in that previous clash, fractionally preferred.
Richard Austen

Silk
Okami20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Pontefract

4.50: King Of Tonga  

Impressor is on a roll after another win at Hamilton on Saturday night, but King Of Tonga (nap) finished in front of him at Beverley the time before and can do so again on 5lb better terms. Declan Carroll's 7yo handles all types of ground and has a fine record at Pontefract. Third choice is So Grateful, well drawn for a prominent racer, with Newyorkstateofmind and Van Gerwen also considered.
Richard O'Brien

Silk
King Of Tonga16:50 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Harrison Shaw Tnr: Declan Carroll

Sligo

7.10: Lia Fail

As the only winner in the field, Lia Fail (nap) looks the most reliable proposition. She drops in trip after winning a Down Royal maiden and finishing second in a Galway nursery but has plenty of pace and can score again. Rock 'N' Roll Kid has a chance on the form of his second maiden start.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Lia Fail19:10 Sligo
View Racecard
Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Yarmouth

5.50: Dereham  

If, and it is a fair-sized 'if', the blinkers work so well a second time then Daaris (second choice) has to go well following his emphatic victory at Nottingham last month. Sir Joseph Swan and Alpha King have little to recommend them on recent evidence but both have the potential to revive. The safest option looks to be Dereham (nap), who won a better race at Newmarket six weeks ago, won't mind conditions and was successful over C&D on his one visit to Yarmouth.
Paul Smith

Silk
Dereham17:50 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Ross Birkett Tnr: John Berry

Read these next: 

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer    

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.  

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 9 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips