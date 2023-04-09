Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Cork

2.20:

Fils D'Oudairies come here on the back of a good victory at Leopardstown and going right-handed may suit better. Cash Back should go as well as when second last year and French import and stablemate Mister Policeman is of obvious interest. However, the race conditions look ideal for Sole Pretender on his return from chasing and he should take all the beating.

Justin O'Hanlon

Sole Pretender 14:20 Cork View Racecard

Fairyhouse

4.55:

The three likely principals, Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard and Mighty Potter are on recovery missions after underperforming at Cheltenham. The latter lost a shoe in-running when hanging in the Turners Novice plus the suspicion remains that the track doesn't particularly suit him. He was previously impressive in the course-and-distance Grade 1 Drinmore, so is selected.

Tyrone Molloy

Mighty Potter 16:55 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Market Rasen

3.54:

There are a few questions to answer in this field, including with the presence of several would-be front-runners, but Snowy Clouds has run well in all three of his chase starts and looks the most solid option following his Catterick win. Two of his key rivals departed that day but his 8lb rise could prove lenient nevertheless. Out On The Tear is usually in the picture, so he is second choice. Chase debutant We'll Go Again ran well at this track last July and November as a hurdler.

Richard Austen

Snowy Clouds 15:54 Market Rasen View Racecard

Ffos Las

3.25:

A third West Wales National may well be beckoning for Amateur. He produced clear seasonal bests for the last two renewals and can revive to do so again now that he's back on the same mark as 12 months ago. Equus Dreamer's recent win at Haydock when stepped up to this trip marks him down as a big player, but Fuji Flight is feared slightly more given the way he's been shaping in recent 3m races. Super Survivor is the unexposed youngster.

Richard Austen

Amateur 15:25 Ffos Las View Racecard

Plumpton

4.15:

Now that Blueking D'Oroux has found his form he should have good claims despite the penalty. He may prove the main threat to Luttrell Lad, who ran a stormer at Cheltenham and has plenty going for him. Glorious Zoff could be best of the rest.

Jonathan Neesom

Luttrell Lad 16:15 Plumpton View Racecard

Southwell

2.05:

It was all pretty straightforward for Just A Spark at Wolverhampton and this progressive filly can complete the hat-trick. Runner-up Wreck It Ryley is entitled to respect armed with a 5lb pull, while Caesars Pearl is another to consider after her jolt of improvement in a maiden last time.

Alistair Jones

Just A Spark 14:05 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.