Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Salisbury

1.45: Twilight Dancer

Abbey's Dream has already won twice on the all-weather in her short career and should go well if handling the switch to turf but Twilight Dancer is given the chance to atone for her recent Epsom defeat when caught out wide away from the favoured strip. Her previous win there showed her to be going the right way. Diamond Cottage hasn't been at her best on her two latest starts but she has course-and-distance form and the return to 7f should suit.

Emily Weber

Twilight Dancer 13:45 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Beverley

4.50: Havana Party

The blinkers provoked a positive reaction from Havana Party in June and he gets the nod on his return from a break. The step up in trip could be a plus for Langton Wold and he is second choice ahead of Dandy's Angel, who has won three times this summer (twice over C&D).

Ben Hutton

Havana Party 16:50 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Iain Jardine

Yarmouth

4.10: Flower Of Thunder

Stage Show was a creditable third in a Class 4 at Sandown last time and is a key player if he's unfazed by this switch back to fast ground. Queen's Company is 2-5 at Yarmouth and looks interesting back at this track, while Perfect Gentleman could be dangerous on his step back up in trip. However, the vote goes to triple course-and-distance winner Flower Of Thunder, who was a clear second here two weeks ago and that was behind a handicap blot who has won again since.

David Moon

Flower Of Thunder 16:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Isobel Francis (5lb) Tnr: Christine Dunnett

Gowran Park

5.10: Something Nice

Although he ideally wants a bit more ease in the ground it is hard to look past Something Nice following a cracking Curragh run at the weekend, for which he has been raised 5lb in future events. Both Spanish Tenor and Facethepuckout have been in good form of late so warrant respect, while Vernet could have more to offer. Alan Hewison

Something Nice 17:10 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Ffos Las

7.50: Margaret's Fuchsia

The in-form filly Margaret's Fuchsia won a heavy-ground maiden here last week and is taken to follow up now back in a handicap. Fifty Year Storm could improve for last month's reappearance outing and is second choice.

Ben Hutton

Margaret's Fuchsia 19:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (3lb) Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Kempton

7.30: Harry Magnus

Zero Carbon can go well back on all-weather, while course regular Soar Above, Ernie's Valentine and class-dropping Zu Run (second choice) also have something to recommend them. Harry Magnus wasn't at his best at Sandown when last seen but that race wasn't run to suit and he still appeals as being ahead of the handicapper.

Paul Smith

Harry Magnus 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Charles Hills

