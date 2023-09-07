Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

6.35: Royal Prospect

An interesting Class 6 handicap with the likes of Shahnaz (second choice), Chinese Spirit, Yeeeaah, Merricourt and Elettaria all likely to attract their fair share of supporters. However, the smooth-travelling ROYAL PROSPECT (nap) was an eyecatcher at Newcastle last time, so earns the vote at a track which suits. The winner of that race (Port Erin) has gone in again since, so the form looks fairly strong for the grade.

Mark Rowntree

Royal Prospect 18:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Lawrence Mullaney

Clonmel

7.25: Wild Shot

This can go the way of WILD SHOT (nap) who won well when last seen on the Flat and the handicapper may have let him off the hook. A Mere Bagatelle has been in good form over jumps of late and looks potentially well treated back in this sphere.

Phill Anderson

Wild Shot 19:25 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Mr A Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

Haydock

5.10: Movie Star Looks

Bookmark's record on fast turf at this time of year entitles her to respect off a sliding mark, but the lightly raced MOVIE STAR LOOKS (nap) remains on a workable mark following her recent small-field win off 4lb lower and is preferred. Ready To Shine is weighted to turn things round with Typical Woman, having not been suited by the way the race unfolded over C&D in midsummer.

Graham Wheldon

Movie Star Looks 17:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Salisbury

3.40: Soprano

A deep renewal of this historic race. Symbology and Dorothy Lawrence bring Group 2 form back into a Group 3 after their excellent efforts in the Lowther, and the latter is well drawn if the plan is to lead once more. Miaharris must be good to have overcome adversity and win as she did at Newbury, but SOPRANO (nap) appeals most on this return to sprinting. She has been her own worst enemy by racing too exuberantly over 7f and was perhaps unfortunate not to go really close in the Albany at Royal Ascot when isolated from the two who beat her.

Alistair Jones

Soprano 15:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: George Boughey

Southwell

3.55: Ez Tiger

Most of these have plenty to prove but EZ TIGER (nap) got off the mark when beating a subsequent winner in a C&D handicap in July. He remains feasibly treated off his revised mark and is a major player again back from a short break. The main danger is Champagne Town, who has had a second wind operation since his creditable effort here in May and looks interesting on this drop back in trip.

David Moon

Ez Tiger 15:55 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Alex Hales

Wolverhampton

8.15: Glenister

The Thunderer caught the eye on his stable debut and can go well, while Dark Island will be a threat to all if allowed an easy lead. The two penalised runners look the pair to focus on, however, and GLENISTER (nap) is preferred to the Irish challenger Belgoprince. The latter fairly bolted up at Epsom ten days ago but Sir Mark Prescott's representative is going from strength to strength and the manner of last week's Newcastle success suggested there was more to come.

Paul Smith

Glenister 20:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

