Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
6.35: Royal Prospect
An interesting Class 6 handicap with the likes of Shahnaz (second choice), Chinese Spirit, Yeeeaah, Merricourt and Elettaria all likely to attract their fair share of supporters. However, the smooth-travelling ROYAL PROSPECT (nap) was an eyecatcher at Newcastle last time, so earns the vote at a track which suits. The winner of that race (Port Erin) has gone in again since, so the form looks fairly strong for the grade.
Mark Rowntree
7.25: Wild Shot
This can go the way of WILD SHOT (nap) who won well when last seen on the Flat and the handicapper may have let him off the hook. A Mere Bagatelle has been in good form over jumps of late and looks potentially well treated back in this sphere.
Phill Anderson
5.10: Movie Star Looks
Bookmark's record on fast turf at this time of year entitles her to respect off a sliding mark, but the lightly raced MOVIE STAR LOOKS (nap) remains on a workable mark following her recent small-field win off 4lb lower and is preferred. Ready To Shine is weighted to turn things round with Typical Woman, having not been suited by the way the race unfolded over C&D in midsummer.
Graham Wheldon
3.40: Soprano
A deep renewal of this historic race. Symbology and Dorothy Lawrence bring Group 2 form back into a Group 3 after their excellent efforts in the Lowther, and the latter is well drawn if the plan is to lead once more. Miaharris must be good to have overcome adversity and win as she did at Newbury, but SOPRANO (nap) appeals most on this return to sprinting. She has been her own worst enemy by racing too exuberantly over 7f and was perhaps unfortunate not to go really close in the Albany at Royal Ascot when isolated from the two who beat her.
Alistair Jones
3.55: Ez Tiger
Most of these have plenty to prove but EZ TIGER (nap) got off the mark when beating a subsequent winner in a C&D handicap in July. He remains feasibly treated off his revised mark and is a major player again back from a short break. The main danger is Champagne Town, who has had a second wind operation since his creditable effort here in May and looks interesting on this drop back in trip.
David Moon
8.15: Glenister
The Thunderer caught the eye on his stable debut and can go well, while Dark Island will be a threat to all if allowed an easy lead. The two penalised runners look the pair to focus on, however, and GLENISTER (nap) is preferred to the Irish challenger Belgoprince. The latter fairly bolted up at Epsom ten days ago but Sir Mark Prescott's representative is going from strength to strength and the manner of last week's Newcastle success suggested there was more to come.
Paul Smith
