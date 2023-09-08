Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

5.20: Pastiche

Given her record of 1121212 since the blinkers went on it's hard to dismiss Kimnkate despite another small nudge up the weights, while Metahorse is another to consider having finished second off this mark the last twice. However, preference is for the unexposed Pastiche who is 2-2 over 7f and had excuses for her lesser effort over 1m at Newmarket last time. Gulmarg and handicap newcomer Liberty are others for the shortlist, while a market check is advised with the reappearing Vermilion.

David Bellingham

Pastiche 17:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: George Boughey

Down Royal

5.00: Bright Stripes

Sli Na Ghealai gave the impression she wasn't giving it absolutely everything in the finish at Tipperary last week and Bright Stripes, despite the weight concession, is taken to go two places better than in a valuable sales race at Naas. Volto Di Medusa clearly commands close attention in the betting.

Alistair Jones

Bright Stripes 17:00 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

Haydock

3.45: Diamondonthehill

The Michael Dods-trained Diamondonthehill has been better than ever this season and, with the drop back to 7f a possible positive, he is the selection ahead of his 3yo stablemate Prairie Falcon, who sports first-time cheekpieces. Persuasion and Canoodled won in good style last time out and are also respected.

Ben Hutton

Diamondonthehill 15:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

Kempton

8.30: Medieval Gold

Noble Masquerade has become well handicapped and his latest run hinted at a possible return to form but Medieval Gold is slightly ahead of the handicapper after his good effort in defeat at Newbury ten days ago and, after only four runs, it's unlikely we've seen the best of him. Prosecco and Intergalacticat also make significant appeal.

Chris Wilson

Medieval Gold 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Kilbeggan

5.12: Tango Theatre

This can go the way of Tango Theatre who has been running well in defeat of late, including when brought down last time out and her consistency counts for plenty in a race that lacks depth. Inchidaly Copper hinted at a return to form last time out and Cathys Quest might be able to build on her recent fourth at Killarney.

Phill Anderson

Tango Theatre 17:12 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

Newcastle

2.10: Crystal Guard

Prince Achille and Lord Torranaga are reliable at this level and should go well. Trailblazer isn't one you can depend on but he's a player if building on his latest second. Toscan Genius (second choice) ran well in a much stronger race last time and still has some potential for his new yard, but the vote goes to Crystal Guard. A C&D winner in January off a 2lb higher mark, he was set plenty to do at Ayr last time and made some notable late headway. Ben Curtis replaces an inexperienced amateur and he's one to be interested in.

Paul Smith

Crystal Guard 14:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Iain Jardine

