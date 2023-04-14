Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Aintree

4.05:

While debutants over these famous fences have a great record in the Grand National, course form is worth its weight in gold in this helter-skelter of a handicap with 12 of the last 18 winners having known what was coming. This statistic bodes well for second choice Gesskille who came from a long way back to be second in the two early-season chases around here, and strong cases can naturally be made for Al Dancer and Ashtown Lad, the horses who beat him. However, while Haut En Couleurs (nap) is making his first visit to Aintree, he jumped like an old hand when running well under top weight in a handicap at Cheltenham and, with a red-hot Paul Townend pulling the strings, this proven Graded-class 6yo looks sure to make his presence felt. Willie Mullins has another live contender in a fresh Burrows Saint, who ran such a big race in the National two years ago. Fantastic Lady could be a lively one at lengthier odds.

Alistair Jones

Haut En Couleurs 16:05 Aintree View Racecard

Ballinrobe

6.50:

A consistent sort in handicap chases since his most recent run over hurdles last December, Made In The Woods (nap) can exploit this mark. Possible dangers are Milajess, who has shown fair form in maidens, and Kilmacurkin who made an encouraging reappearance at Clonmel.

Alan Sweetman

Made In The Woods 18:50 Ballinrobe View Racecard

Dundalk

6.10:

A decisive winner over C&D last month, Emeric (nap) can go in again. Barretstown has a good track record and should be thereabouts while one who hasn't fully shown her hand yet is Miss Upbeat.

Mark Nunan

Emeric 18:10 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard

Leicester

4.55:

Endued is open to improvement on today's handicap debut if his AW promise can be fulfilled on slow turf, while Emperor Caradoc and Cubanista have possibilites if tuned up after their layoffs. However, the safest option is Hiromichi (nap), who was placed on heavy turf last year and probably posted a career-best effort when winning on Polytrack last month.

Chris Wilson

Hiromichi 16:55 Leicester View Racecard

Sedgefield

2.45:

Top of the list is Road Warrior (nap), who cashed in on a reduced mark with his dominant display at Newcastle last month and remains well treated on his best chase form. The main threat could come from the other last-time-out winner in Mister Bells, who stayed on well to beat a clear second at Market Rasen five weeks ago. Fulgurix is unexposed at this trip and has claims if he can build on his third at Wetherby, while course specialist Cilluirid needs watching in the market on his comeback.

David Moon

Road Warrior 14:45 Sedgefield View Racecard

Southwell

5.30:

Ward Castle escapes a penalty for his recent 1m4f win here and he's actually 2lb better off with the runner-up Haven Lady today. Both should go well but Billy Bathgate (nap) ran very well behind an interesting prospect in a better race over C&D two weeks ago (pair clear) and this may be the day he sheds his maiden tag.

Paul Smith

Billy Bathgate 17:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.