Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Aintree

4.00: Mahler Mission

Falling when in a clear lead at the Cheltenham Festival could be a career-defining moment for many horses but MAHLER MISSION (nap) can sweep that disappointment aside by winning the Grand National. His jumping has generally looked far more of a strength than a weakness and he is well worth this second crack at a marathon distance after having that National Hunt Chase snatched away from him so late in the day 13 months ago. Vanillier and Kitty's Light stay all day but have more to prove on soft or heavy ground, with Vanillier perhaps the more likely to go on it and he's the second choice on the strength of his excellent and slightly unfortunate, strong-finishing second in last year's National. Corach Rambler, who breezed into an unassailable lead early on the run-in that day, has another big shout if he can back up last month's Gold Cup run, while Mr Incredible would too if he can dig deep again after his good run over 4m2f on heavy ground four weeks ago. Noble Yeats has been first and a never-nearer fourth in the last two Grand Nationals, and there are reasons to believe that Roi Mage can build on his bold show in last year's race. I Am Maximus would present a highly persuasive case were it not for having so many fences to jump, while Adamantly Chosen is another interesting Mullins runner. In conclusion, the vote goes to Mahler Mission ahead of Vanillier, Roi Mage and Mr Incredible.

Richard Austen

Chelmsford

12.00: Placated

Merrijig had three of these behind when making a successful return from 192 days off over C&D 15 days ago and although a few of his rivals met trouble, he could beat them again given he remains unexposed for a 6yo. However, the vote goes to PLACATED (nap) who deserves to get her head back in front after finishing runner-up in her last three starts. The form of her latest narrow defeat at Lingfield has worked out extremely well.

David Bellingham

Chepstow

3.32: Melusine De Pail

Handicap debutante MELUSINE DE PAIL (nap) holds particularly solid claims, with her form stacking up well. Lady Balko, who remains unbeaten at this sort of trip, is feared most ahead of Molto Bene who still looks unexposed.

Steve Boow

Dundalk

7.20: Evening Blossom

This looks like a good opportunity for EVENING BLOSSOM (nap) to deliver on the promise of her debut third on turf last October. Ryan Moore prefers the once-raced Port Fairy to Opaqu. Straya has fair claims on juvenile form but needs to step up on form last week's seasonal debut over C&D.

Alan Sweetman

Newcastle

2.05: High Moon

Last year's winner HIGH MOON (nap) turns up on a 1lb lower mark this time around and it was a welcome return to form when runner-up at Ayr last month. He gets the nod ahead of Choosethenews, who was third at Carlisle last time in a race that has worked out extremely well. Gardener could play a part if reacting positively to the cheekpieces.

Ben Hutton

Wolverhampton

7.10: Radio Goo Goo

Ziggy's Dream might prove the pick of the 3yo contingent but this looks ripe for the well-handicapped RADIO GOO GOO (nap) to resume winning ways. David Evans' filly gave it a good go from the front at Kempton last time and she may be able to give today's rivals the slip from stall 1. Star Of Lady M may chase her home.

Paul Smith

Yarmouth

6.30: Cuban Harry

This looks good for CUBAN HARRY (nap), who settled much better on his recent AW comeback, having been gelded over the winter, when looking an unlucky loser in a small-field affair which was not run to suit. On Song is likely to be capable of better if more amenable in headgear, while Mister Mojito comes into the reckoning on his recent AW thirds.

Graham Wheldon



