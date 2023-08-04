Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

2.45: Star Of Lady M

Highly tried as a 2yo, Star Of Lady M has been steadily working her way back into form in handicaps this year and found only one too good at York eight days ago. She won't mind what the weather does and can go one better. The unexposed Cluedo is respected, as is last-time-out Catterick winner Slingsbytoo who seems to be going the right way.

David Bellingham

Galway

4.15: Jakajaro

Ground could be against Lia Fail here and the two still in the handicap look the most likely. Portland has to prove that he can be effective off this mark after two starts, and preference is for impressive Curragh nursery winner Jakajaro, even with a 12lb penalty. Justin O'Hanlon

Goodwood

3.35: Bielsa

Orazio couldn't justify short-priced favouritism in the Wokingham but the ground may have been quicker than he cares for and his abundant early-season promise shouldn't be forgotten now he's back on a slower surface. Charles Hills also runs Tanmawwy who can make his mark in these top sprints sooner rather than later. The Stewards' Cup is a notable absentee from Kevin Ryan's trophy cabinet but that could change this afternoon as both Aleezdance (second choice) and Bielsa have strong claims. The former relishes slow ground and hasn't had it since his impressive Doncaster success in the spring but his stablemate narrowly edges preference. Bielsa looked as good as ever when winning at York's Dante meeting and his Wokingham run was better than the distance beaten would suggest. Of the remainder, Mums Tipple, Summerghand and Aberama Gold are respected, while at bigger odds Significantly is more appealing than many.

Paul Smith

Hamilton

8.30: Jaminoz

Jim Goldie may hold the key here with two strong contenders. Spanish Hustle is proving reliable but Jaminoz gets the vote, with his proven ability to handle testing ground the deciding factor. Pick of the remainder could be Stockbridge Tap who may well have needed the run behind the selection over C&D three weeks ago.

Richard O'Brien

Lingfield

8.15: Dark Company

Provided he remains in good form for his new stable, Dark Company has a strong chance of following up last week's C&D success. Rita Rana (second choice) and Tradesman look the biggest threats judged on their last-time-out efforts, while Cheers Babe is a possible improver.

Steve Boow

Newmarket

2.40: Amusement

These Listed races for fillies and mares are rarely straightforward but Amusement has been holding her own in better races of late and, with form over further, she should be strong at the finish. Sweet Memories had the Oaks fourth behind when winning her novice at Newbury and has to be feared with further improvement on the cards. Sunset Point and Understated also warrant a mention.

Alistair Jones

Thirsk

5.10: Billy No Mates

Last year's winner Billy No Mates returned to form when third at Pontefract last month and can add to his win 12 months ago. Bollin Margaret won over C&D in June and at Pontefract last Sunday, and she is feared most ahead of Edge Of Darkness and Glittering Choice.

Ben Hutton

