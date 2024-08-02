Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

7.00: Lovestruck Romeo

Power Of Twins (second choice) displayed improvement when second at Chepstow last week and is respected, while Colocolo will be a tough nut to crack if anywhere near the form he showed at Windsor two starts ago. However, Lovestruck Romeo (nap) ran well for a long way before fading into fifth in a quite valuable Salisbury novice in June and that form has worked out well.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Lovestruck Romeo19:00 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Galway

7.10: Sacred Oath

Interesting maiden. Second on all four starts, there are no more excuses now for Andromeda, but she does help set the standard and should be thereabouts. Some less exposed fillies look more likely though, especially Sacred Oath (nap), who looks to have been lined up for this after a very promising Curragh debut in June. The highly tried Riviera Queen should be a contender too while The Mighty Penny is the most interesting newcomer.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Sacred Oath19:10 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Goodwood

3.00: Orbaan

David O'Meara has won two of the last four runnings and holds a strong hand once more. 2022 winner Orbaan (nap) has an appealing low draw and earns the vote having won the Carlisle Bell in good style two starts ago. Urban Sprawl is feared most from the rail draw, while Blue For You and Darkness are other O'Meara contenders who could be firmly in the mix.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Orbaan15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: David O'Meara

Musselburgh

6.45: Curious Rover

Katie Scott's Curious Rover (nap) signalled he is ready to strike again when a clear second at York last week and can go one better before a 4lb rise takes effect. Cover Point hinted at a revival with a recent Newmarket fifth and is next on the list, while both Wen Moon and Rock Melody need factoring into this competitive sprint too.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Curious Rover18:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Katie Scott

Newcastle

2.10: Cyclonite

This looks more suitable for Larchill Lass but her stamina for a stiff 6f isn't assured and both East Tyrone and Cyclonite (nap) appeal more. The former, gelded since a last-gasp nursery win at York last month, should appreciate the stiff track but Cyclonite bumped into a promising filly at Chelmsford last time and that effort is backed up by the clock.
Paul Smith

Silk
Cyclonite14:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: James Ferguson

Newmarket

7.58: King Of Scotia

The Gosdens' unexposed colt Pipes And Drums is an interesting contender on his handicap debut, while Born A Rebel could go well on her drop back in trip and Renesmee has possibilities if she gets some luck. However, the vote goes to the resurgent 4yo King Of Scotia (nap), who had plenty in hand when scoring at Lingfield ten days ago and is a major player again under a penalty.
David Moon

Silk
King Of Scotia19:58 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Southwell

4.20: Asinara

Sondad and Sanat have both progressed in each of their first three starts and wouldn't need to improve much more in order to make an impact, but Asinara (nap) has already shown an aptitude for the AW with the form of her third over 7f here in March working out well.
David Bellingham

Silk
Asinara16:20 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Charles Hills

