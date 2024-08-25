Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Beverley

3.50: Mission Command

All of the runners have something going for them in an interesting nursery but the answer may be MISSION COMMAND (nap), who impressed when winning a Ripon maiden two starts ago and will find this race easier than the nursery he contested at Glorious Goodwood. Station X ran well in defeat on his nursery debut and is second choice. Winchurch and J Street have form ties with Station X and are also considered.

Chris Wilson

Mission Command 15:50 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Goodwood

3.35: Qirat

Judged on the strength of his C&D success in May, QIRAT (nap) is particularly interesting back in this scenario. Glorious Goodwood winners Witness Stand (second choice) and Blue Prince are other big players among the 3yos, while Rebel Territory may prove best of the older runners provided he returns from an absence in top form.

Steve Boow

Qirat 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Naas

5.27: Thor's Hammer

Johnny Murtagh has a strong hand with in-form top-weight Shayzann and, at the other end of the scale, THOR'S HAMMER (nap) who has been gelded since running moderately at Galway. The booking of Declan McDonogh for the selection is intriguing and his premier handicap third at the Curragh is strong form. The consistent Slieve Binnian and See Me Through, who is back at a more suitable trip, are greatly repected while Fiver Friday is very useful on her day.

Mark Nunan

Thor's Hammer 17:27 Naas View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: J P Murtagh

Yarmouth

4.00: Mutaawid

Tony Montana (second choice) is hard to knock after making the frame in red-hot handicaps the last twice and Terwada gave notice of a possible return to form when fifth at Sandown. However, three-year-olds have more than held their own in this race during the last decade and Cambridgeshire entrant MUTAAWID (nap) could be ideally served by a strongly run race on this drop back in trip. Calumet commands a second look after winning his Windsor maiden by a widening margin.

Alistair Jones

Mutaawid 16:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

