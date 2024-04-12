Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Aintree

4.05: Kandoo Kid

With the form of his last-time-out second at Newbury having received a firm boost, the progressive novice Kandoo Kid earns the vote for Paul Nicholls. These fences could bring out the best in the Henry de Bromhead-trained Shantreusse and he is second choice ahead of Celebre D'Allen, who ran very well for a long way in the Becher here in December when failing to see out the 3m2f trip in the gruelling conditions. Last-time-out winners Shakem Up'Arry, Your Darling and Arizona Cardinal are all respected, while course form is frequently crucial and last year's one-two Bill Baxter and Fantastic Lady are back for more. Life In The Park caught the eye at the Cheltenham Festival and has the assistance of Rachael Blackmore, and The Edgar Wallace may be capable of a bold bid. Ben Hutton

Kandoo Kid 16:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dundalk

7.15: Galician Girl

The manner in which Galician Girl finished when scoring here last month suggests she could be even better over this longer trip and she gets the vote ahead of C&D winner Gesture. Alto Sax is hard to be confident in but has his chance, while Liberty Looming is a potential improver now upped in trip. Alan Hewison

Galician Girl 19:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Fakenham

4.18: Coastguard Station

El Muchacho came good over fences with a clearcut win at Plumpton last week and is afforded significant respect but preference is for Coastguard Station, who did not look suited by the right-handed track when second in a valuable race at Ascot last month and remains very well handicapped on last spring's form. Chris Wilson

Coastguard Station 16:18 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Henry Oliver

Southwell

6.30: Young Endless

Further Measure makes the shortlist given he is 2lb well in having looked unlucky not to win at Wolverhampton 13 days ago, while Casa Luna finally got off the mark in the other division of the same race. She should go well again, but the vote goes to Young Endless who won over C&D last month and again ran well when second over further here on his stable debut next time. Bond Spirit is another to consider, as is the five-race maiden Truth Will Out who may improve for the step up in trip. David Bellingham

Young Endless 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: L J Morgan

