Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

2.50: Haut Folin

Add 282 yards to the advertised race distance. Having won with something to spare on his recent reappearance at Ffos Las, Haut Folin can follow up under a 7lb penalty. Post Chaise got back on track with his reappearance fourth at Sedgefield last month and is next on the list, while cases can also be made for Henschke and Mixedwave. Ben Hutton

Newcastle

3.00: Cruz Control

Tom Lacey's Cruz Control was just a respectable fifth in a warm novices' handicap at Ascot this month but he's sure to appreciate today's ease in grade and has a better performance in him if he avoids jumping errors. He might be too strong for Glory And Honour, who has remained in good form since his winning stable debut in the summer. Chris Wilson

Thurles

3.40: Diamboy Des Carres

Sean Doyle's bumper winner Diamboy Des Carres has picked up useful hurdling experience, is race-fit, and has the benefit of a valuable 7lb claim. Those factors give him a decent chance against Western Cove, a first-time-out bumper winner who failed to settle in the Grade 1 Cheltenham bumper and now wears a hood for his first hurdle start. Summer Melody accounted for a good horse in a bumper but has a lot to prove after three starts over hurdles. Alan Sweetman

Wincanton

3.15: Tamaris

Top of the list is Joe Tizzard's progressive 6yo Tamaris, who has won in good style at Plumpton and Fontwell in his last two starts and can defy another rise in the weights to make it 3-5 over fences. Moytier rallied well for third on his recent chase debut at Hereford and he's feared most on this step back up in trip. Others to consider are Balko Saint, who is on a dangerous mark on his return to chasing, and Flagrant Delitiep, who ran well off a much-reduced mark over C&D last time. David Moon

Wolverhampton

5.00: Elegant Appeal

It is noteworthy that Richard Hannon went to 32,000gns to buy Gaiden back at the sales as her three latest efforts have been disappointing. Her early-season form is particularly strong though and she can't be ignored now down in class and up in trip. South Kensington is 3lb well in after her near miss over C&D last week and has to be high on the list, but she was no match for Elegant Appeal at Newcastle last month and Karl Burke's filly, who took a significant step forward with cheekpieces fitted, remains capable of better. Paul Smith

