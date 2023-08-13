Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

5.50: Sherodan

Not many with serious ambitions of winning this and heading the shortlist is SHERODAN, whose second in a Listed race at Galway sets the bar high. Having come from last to first, that run can also be upgraded. Four Clean Aces lacks some scope but she's a dual bumper winner and clearly talented. Fermoyle may also have a say.

Alistair Jones

Sherodan 17:50 Ballinrobe

Hamilton

8.10: William Dewhirst

Slainte Mhath is always a force to be reckoned with here and she holds fellow solid course performer Iris Dancer on their latest clash. However, WILLIAM DEWHIRST got himself on the back foot last time at Doncaster but finished his race out well and this stiffer finish should suit him well.

Alistair Jones

William Dewhirst 20:10 Hamilton

Kempton

4.30: Mildyjama

Daphne May remains on a good mark but she has more on her plate than at Epsom last time. MILDYJAMA is a three-year-old heading in the right direction and promises to improve again for this longer trip. Kehlani and Sainte Colette can also make their presence felt.

Alistair Jones

Mildyjama 16:30 Kempton (A.W)

Windsor

8.00: Thewaytothestars

Topweight THEWAYTOTHESTARS stayed on well and ended up winning a shade cosily at Ffos Las on Tuesday. With her 5lb penalty partially offset by Callum Hutchinson's useful 3lb claim here, she can complete a quick double. Reel Power came good with an emphatic win at Brighton last month and it will be interesting to see whether he can build on that success. Beach Kitty didn't show a great deal in her qualifying races but might fare better on this handicap debut.

Chris Wilson

Thewaytothestars 20:00 Windsor

Wolverhampton

4.10: Carlton And Co

The vote goes to CARLTON AND CO who justified support with her convincing win at Newcastle 11 days ago and remains well treated on her best form. Second choice is Iain Jardine's reliable four-year-old Giselles Izzy, who went close at Carlisle last time and should be fine on this step back up in trip. The handicap newcomers Cloud Cover and Evenstar need a close look, while the other one on the shortlist is the ex-Irish filly Capuchinero.

David Moon

Carlton And Co 16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)

