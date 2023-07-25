Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

5.38: Only One Plan

An open race but not many coming here in form. The recent rain will help Only One Plan, who will be hard to beat on his Roscommon winning form. Atlantic Wonder and Clear The Clouds would be next best.

Justin O'Hanlon

Only One Plan 17:38 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: James O'Sullivan (3lb) Tnr: P J Rothwell

Chelmsford

6.50: Macanudo

A few of these may ultimately be best served by a bit further, notably Commander Of Life, but an easy 6f will be fine for Macanudo, who took another forward step last time. St Lukes Chelsea and the wide-drawn Zipster are interesting newcomers.

Graham Wheldon

Macanudo 18:50 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hannon

Musselburgh

3.40: Ascot Adventure

Gone could be all the better for a break and she'll give her running, but Ascot Adventure is the call. He's a winner waiting to happen off his reduced mark and 7f is more his trip these days than the 6f over which he ran so well at York recently. Lilikoi can also be in the mix.

Alistair Jones

Ascot Adventure 15:40 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Southwell

3.55: River Of Joy

This can go to River Of Joy, who finished well and was nicely in command in the closing stages of a 2m novice at Ffos Las last month. Both her running style and her pedigree promise further improvement over today's longer trip. The other two hurdle winners Manimole and Me Belle Noire have pretty solid claims but the biggest threat to the selection may come from Sunday Soldier, who was placed in two bumpers in the spring.

Chris Wilson

River Of Joy 15:55 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Wolverhampton

8.30: Show Compassion

Valentine Blues still has potential for this yard and she has gone well fresh before so she has to be of some interest. Speed Dial Baileys is unexposed and is considered, along with veteran Storm Melody, but the pair to focus on could be the 4yo fillies Sparked and Show Compassion. The former should benefit from the marked drop in grade but the selection won with something up her sleeve over 6f here two weeks ago and can make light of a 4lb rise.

Paul Smith

Show Compassion 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Michael Dods

