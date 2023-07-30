Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

4.15: Chriszoff

The way in which Chriszoff (nap) won over C&D on last month's handicap debut suggests a 6lb rise won't stop him, and he earns the vote ahead of another unexposed 3yo in Paddy The Squire, who went very close at Pontefract last time out.

Ben Hutton

Chriszoff 16:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Ffos Las

8.42: Lunar Landscape

Fast Affair (second choice) and Buxlow Boy are the most likely improvers but Lunar Landscape (nap) hasn't been far away in all his handicaps and he rates the safest bet.

Alistair Jones

Lunar Landscape 20:42 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Galway

7.15: The Snapper

Not many of these coming into this race in the best of form. Rumbled Again would be a big player but the draw is a big negative and he probably wants better ground. Preference is for The Snapper (nap) who has run well over shorter trips last twice but won over trip and ground at Cork in the spring. Rio Largo will go well if he handles the ground.

Justin O'Hanlon

The Snapper 19:15 Galway View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Jack W Davison

Lingfield

8.32: Morning Colours

Preference is for Marco Botti's unexposed filly Morning Colours (nap), who chased home a well-backed favourite on her recent handicap debut at this track and is open to more progress on this step back up to 7f. The main threat could come from Arbaawi, who had some traffic issues behind the selection here 13 days ago and looks interesting at this new trip. Perfect Focus makes his turf debut after a long absence but he's well treated on his best AW form and needs watching in the market.

David Moon

Morning Colours 20:32 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Marco Botti

Newton Abbot

3.55: Fat Sam

Lermoos Legend jumped badly right at Worcester but he still managed to get the job done and is respected in new headgear. Enemenemynemo enters the reckoning after his front-running win at Perth, but the vote goes to Fat Sam (nap), who was a good second behind a major improver over C&D last month and is on the same mark on this drop back in grade. Another interesting contender is Glengeever, who seemed to throw it away when idling at Hexham but that was only his second run over fences.

David Moon

Fat Sam 15:55 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Chris Down

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.