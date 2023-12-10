Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cork

2.45: McGrath From Clune

A comfortable winner over fences at Thurles, McGrath From Clune can be fancied to exploit a mark 6lb below his revised chase mark. Handicap newcomers Secret Rock and Pride Of Place could go close. The Banger Doyle needs to jump better than at Thurles. Ricky Bobby, who went close at Thurles last time, has the merit of being a C&D winner. Alan Sweetman

McGrath From Clune 14:45 Cork View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Robert Tyner

Wolverhampton

4.20: Ben Dikduk

Having been a close third in a warm race at Lingfield last month on his first start for Kevin Philippart de Foy, the 3yo Ben Dikduk is taken to get off the mark in first-time cheekpieces. Wedgewood is 3-3 here and is feared most back from a break, while Katar and Aclaim To Fame could also be involved. Ben Hutton

Ben Dikduk 16:20 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

