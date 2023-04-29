Musselburgh Placepot picks: Tom Segal's picks for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Five handicaps on the Musselburgh card will make the Placepot hard to crack and it could become expensive. However, it could pay to bank on in the opener. He was impressive on his debut for Julie Camacho recently and this speed-favouring track should play to his strengths.

He should hit the frame in the Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Apprentice Handicap (3.45), while was unlucky not to finish a lot closer on his debut over course and distance and can take advantage of the weight he receives from the two previous winners in the juvenile maiden (4.15).

The third banker is , who bumped into a Group-class horse in Finn's Charm in a better race than the Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Mile Handicap (5.45) last time. He can race off the same mark here.

The other three handicaps are more difficult to solve but another Richard Fahey-trained horse, , shaped well at Redcar last time and if he improves for that run, he should be a factor in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap (6.15). It's a competitive race, though, and it's probably worth putting in course specialist as well.

The Johnstons rarely leave Musselburgh without a winner as the track often suits their front-runners and is well treated on his early form last season.

He lost his way a bit towards the backend but he's been gelded since and he could easily bounce back to form. He doesn't come without risks, though, so I would suggest sticking in the bottom-weight as well. The latter will appreciate the return to a mile and a half in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap (5.15).

That leaves only the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap (4.45) which might be the hardest race of all to get through. The safest option might be to go for the two fillies who both finished second on the all-weather recently, and .

Musselburgh Placepot perm

3.45

5 Winter Crown

4.15

3 Blue Prince

4.45

8 Mystic Pearl

9 Chealamy

5.15

6 Knightswood

14 Angels Landing

5.45

4 Gincident

6.15

2 Gioia Cieca

7 Maywake

1x1x2x2x1x2=8 lines

