Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders hunts the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool heads to Lingfield and Hersilia is taken to get us through a weak opener (11.37).

The Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old is unexposed and ran her best race of the season when a well-backed second at Ffos Las last time.

The Ice Phoenix 's Kempton second in August is the standout piece of form in the 7f novice (12.07). Monfrid is also selected after an encouraging Wolverhampton debut 15 days ago.

Enpassant lost his race in the stewards' room at Newcastle last week and is essentially a winner without a penalty. Go with him in the mile nursery (12.37) along with Royal Tapestry , who was an eyecatching second here six days ago.

Progressive filly Al Agaila looks ready for the rise in class in the Listed Fleur De Lys Stakes (1.12). Potapova is rock-solid and surely won't be far away either.

Three-year-olds Empress Wu and Ghara have decent all-weather form and are the two to play in the other Listed contest (1.47).

The in-form Riot , who seldom runs a bad race on the sand, is banked on in the final leg (2.22) for David O'Meara.

Lingfield Placepot perm

11.37

5 Hersilia

12.07

4 Monfrid

8 The Ice Phoenix

12.37

2 Enpassant

4 Royal Tapestry

1.12

1 Al Agaila

4 Potapova

1.47

8 Empress Wu

10 Ghara

2.22

2 Riot

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.