Kempton Placepot tips: Maddy Playle takes aim at Wednesday's £50,000 guaranteed pool

Wednesday's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool comes from Kempton, where there are plenty of healthy fields.

In the opener (4.20) it makes sense to stick in the recent Wolverhampton winner Song Of Success, while course-and-distance scorer Scallywag Bay can be forgiven a below-par effort at Chester last time when she didn't enjoy the rub of the green. Both are usually consistent and should see us through.

Super Schwartz is the only winner in what looks a poor 6f nursery (4.55). He justified favouritism to win cosily at Chelmsford last time and there ought to be further improvement in him, so let's not waste a line including another horse.

Ezra Cee and Al Saif look the two to focus on in the 6f novice (5.30), with both putting up smart efforts on their debuts at Newmarket and Newbury. They could make up into above-average types and should improve past some of their more experienced rivals.

Course-and-distance winners Flying Panther and Green Power look ones to keep onside in the mile handicap (6.00), and mix potential with experience in the second division (6.30) with three-year-old Red Hat Eagle and Recuerdame.

We know little about many of the runners in the concluding mile novice (7.00), but Too Darn Hot has made a pleasing start as a sire and his Sant Alessio makes plenty of appeal on paper with James Doyle in the saddle.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.20

2 Skallywag Bay

7 Song Of Success

4.55

6 Super Schwartz

5.30

2 Al Saif

4 Ezra Cee

6.00

1 Green Power

13 Flying Panther

6.30

6 Red Hat Eagle

13 Recuerdame

7.00

6 Sant Alessio

2x1x2x2x2x1=16 lines

