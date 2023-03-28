Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up their £100,000 guarantee at Kempton so the Placepot appeals there.

There are nine declared for the opening mile handicap (5.30) and rates a banker provided three places are available. He can bounce back from a poor run on his last start.

looked like a smart performer in the making when bolting up at Lingfield last time and William Buick is booked. It’s worth banking on George Boughey's gelding in the 7f novice event (6.00).

The following 6f novice (6.30) is another interesting contest and a tough one to negotiate. Likely favourite is included, but it’s also worth putting in .

Only seven are declared for the 7f handicap (7.00) so we'll go with two again. has more to offer in a first-time visor, while is no forlorn hope at a decent price.

is one of my best bets of the day and rates a banker in the 7f handicap (7.30) provided at least eight run. and appeal in the 2m handicap (8.00).

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

5 Burnish

6.00

1 Naaser

6.30

1 Alpha Zulu

4 McCauley’s Tavern

7.00

1 Berkshire Phantom

4 Gulmarg

7.30

4 First Folio

8.00

2 Hydroplane

7 Novel Legend

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 = eight lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.