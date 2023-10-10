Kempton Placepot picks: James Hill's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Champion jockey William Buick can set us up in the first two legs of the Placepot at Kempton, where the pool is guaranteed for £50,000 by the Tote. Buick rides the unbeaten Mezzo Soprano in the opening 7f handicap (4.17), while he should make the first three on Age Of Baroque in division one of the 7f novice (4.52), despite an outside draw.

Division two (5.25) is more competitive. Endosser was seventh on his debut at Salisbury, but that race has worked out really well with the third, fourth and fifth all having won since. He goes in along with Imperial Guard , who finished to good effect when third on his first start over course and distance.

May has just about the best form in the mile fillies' maiden (6.00), with Connor Planas taking off 3lb. Buick will be aboard Middlesex for Charlie Johnston, who has a 30 per cent strike-rate with his juveniles on the all-weather this year.

I'll also select Johnston's Rosenzoo in the nursery (6.30), along with topweight Mafnood . The latter's second at Doncaster last time looks a good piece of form.

Three-year-olds have dominated the previous two runnings of the final leg, the mile handicap. There aren't many taking part this year, but it's worth putting one of them in and I'll plump for Port Erin . Jamie Osborne's Cliffs Of Capri is at the other end of the age scale, but the nine-year-old is nicely treated and goes in as well.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.17

4 Mezzo Soprano

4.52

1 Age Of Baroque

5.25

3 Endosser

5 Imperial Guard

6.00

3 May

4 Middlesex

6.30

1 Mafnood

7 Rosenzoo

7.00

4 Cliffs Of Capri

12 Port Erin

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

