Kempton Placepot picks: Andrew Cooper provides his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Andrew CooperTipster
The first five races of the Kempton Placepot are contested by two-year-olds, so bagging a share of the £50,000 guarantee won't be easy.
Engineer sets a good standard in the opener (3.45), but much more was expected from Mukaafah on his debut at Yarmouth and he can leave that soft-ground effort behind.
Trainer Nigel Tinkler, who was 0-47 in September, has turned a corner, and topweight Hearitfortheboys looks worth including in the 6f nursery (4.25) along with Perfect Spring, who still has potential to do better.
