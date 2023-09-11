Kelso Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up his perm for the jumps card

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot pool guarantee is over the jumps at Kelso and a tricky opening leg (4.25) can be negotiated with Burbank and Captain Tommy .

They scored in good style when last seen and remain well handicapped on past form.

Irish trainer Charles Byrnes is 0-2 (one second) at the Borders track and can break his duck with The Mass Path in the 2m maiden hurdle (5.00). Dropping back in distance will suit him.

Just two runners compete in the novice handicap chase (5.35). Bella Bliss , who jumped nicely when winning on her first run over fences last time, can account for returning chasing debutant Johnson's Blue.

The 2m1f handicap chase (6.05) is deeper. The Patrick Neville-trained Fusain contested Grade 1 company two starts ago and is picked on his reappearance. The consistent five-year-old Minella Youngy is also included.

Jumping Susie is the highest-rated runner in the 2m5f maiden hurdle (6.35) and gets weight from all of her rivals with jockey claims factored in. The Lucinda Russell-trained lightly raced bumper winner Jem In Em is a solid back up.

Byrnes's other runner on the card, the well-bred I Am Spider Man , has a golden chance of collecting the finale (7.05).

Kelso Placepot perm

4.25

4 Burbank

6 Captain Tommy

5.00

2 The Mass Path

5.35

3 Bella Bliss

6.05

1 Fusain

6 Minella Youngy

6.35

5 Jem In Em

6 Jumping Susie

7.05

4 I Am Spider Man

2x1x1x2x2x1=8 lines

