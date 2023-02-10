Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin

Forerunner

Zac Purton has a string of major chances at Sha Tin on Sunday, headed by the promising John Size-trained in the 7f handicap (9.45), one of the most hotly contested heats on the ten-race card.

Beauty Eternal gives the impression he will comfortably see out the distance on his first outing beyond 6f and could be a contender for the two remaining legs of the Classic Series for four-year-olds.

He is by Starspangledbanner, already the sire of a Cox Plate winner in State Of Rest, out of a Savabeel mare, so it would be a brave judge who suggests the trip will test him. From his inside draw (1), expect him to be travelling in the box seat in the first half of the race and to make light of his 9lb rise in the handicap.

Majestic Colour, a son of So You Think, was 4-6 including a Group 3 win in Queensland prior to export, and his win at long odds over course and distance last time indicates he has found his mark and is ready to acquit himself well again.

Heading a group of others with potential is the Jamie Richards-trained newcomer Alacrity, a Group 1 winner in Chile. He has the disadvantage of starting wide from gate 13, however, which makes it tough.

Purton and Size can also take the 6f handicap (8.05) with , a decent type on his day, who should relish his return to the dirt. He recorded wins at Kempton and Wolverhampton for William Knight before switching to Hong Kong, where he has twice won on the all-weather surface.

Significantly, he has dropped down in the handicap following five moderate runs on turf but is now 5lb lower than the mark he last won off. With Purton booked to ride for the first time, he is one of the best bets of the day.

is set to bounce back to winning form in the 7f handicap (7.35), a tricky race in which the consistent Run Run Buddy is worth including in multiples.

The Benno Yung-trained Forerunner lacked the sparkle he displayed on his debut when beaten into fourth last time, but with Hugh Bowman remaining loyal he is well worth another chance. A repeat of his first-up performance would see him win this.

Sha Tin Placepot

RACE 5 (1st leg, 7.00): 3 Stand Up, 8 Charming Steed

RACE 6 (2nd leg, 7.35): 2 Forerunner, 9 Run Run Buddy

RACE 7 (3rd leg, 8.05): 2 Fiery Diamond, 7 Elon

RACE 8 (4th leg, 8.35): 2 Fast Buck, 5 Wide Blue Yonder

RACE 9 (5th leg, 9.10): 1 Champion Dragon, 10 Quantum Patch

RACE 10 (6th leg, 9.45): 1 Majestic Colour, 5 Beauty Eternal

Perm: 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

