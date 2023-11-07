Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley

Amazing Boy

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

C P Brave

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Nordic Dragon

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Trainer Ricky Yiu is set to continue his good recent run when saddling the capable C P Brave in the Class 3 1m1f handicap (1.45) on the nine-race card at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Yiu saddled a treble at Happy Valley ten days ago and picked up C P Brave from Tony Millard, who left the Hong Kong training ranks at the end of last season, and despite a 1-21 record locally the gelding remains a relatively untapped talent.

This race marks the first time he has been stepped up in trip since February last year, and being out of a Galileo mare it may be just what is required to see him in the winner's enclosure again.

The six-year-old was trained in Britain by William Haggas, winning two of his four starts, and he was also placed second in a Newbury novice over 1m 2f behind Without A Fight, who went on to win the Caulfield Cup last month and famously followed up in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Lyle Hewitson is back in the saddle, replacing Derek Leung, and this may see him revitalised on only his second outing for Yiu. On his last start, the gelding was a highly creditable fifth (beaten just under three lengths) behind Outgate over a mile, doing his best work at the finish.

The danger looks to be the Benno Yung-trained Tourbillon Prince, runner-up in the West Australian Derby over 1m4f and whose last two starts over inadequate distances have been promising. Sweet Encounter is next best but has a big weight and is drawn wide.

Danny Shum is hoping a return to the Valley will see Nordic Dragon bounce back to winning form in the finale, the Class 2 6f handicap (2.50), following two disappointing efforts at Sha Tin.

The Starspangledbanner gelding was 5-7 at the city track last season, and it is interesting that he has failed to be placed on his three attempts at the bigger course. With Zac Purton aboard for the first time – Hugh Bowman does not return from suspension until Sunday – he should go close.

Andrea Atzeni has been in brilliant form and can add another win to his tally when partnering Amazing Boy in the Class 4 handicap over 1m½f (12.40), in which the Purton-ridden Strongest Boy is the main threat. Amazing Boy can make good use of his inside draw in stall one.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

12.10

1 Sergeant Pepper

9 King Invincible

12.40

7 Amazing Boy

8 Strongest Boy

1.10

1 A Americ Te Specso

7 Round The Globe

1.45

4 Tourbillon Prince

6 CP Brave

2.15

1 Lightning Bolt

7 Sweet Briar

2.50

3 Nordic Dragon

10 Reward Smile

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.40am

