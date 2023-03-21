Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Flying Silver

12.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

California Cible

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Gorytus

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Hugh Bowman can take third spot in the jockeys’ championship by making the most of a full book of rides on today’s nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Bowman has ridden doubles at the last three meetings and partners the capable California Cible in the Class 3 Police Cup (1.45), a 6f sprint handicap. The Tony Cruz-trained five-year-old has plenty of ability, having won twice on provincial tracks in New South Wales for the Snowdens before being shipped to Hong Kong, where he is 1-9. Bowman will have to work a little magic to get across from gate eight, particularly as the strongly fancied Lucky Eight, Karis Teetan’s mount, should enjoy the run of the race from the inside stall (1).

Bowman has worked his way into fourth position in the championship with 36 wins, with only Zac Purton (106), Vincent Ho (54) and Silvestre de Sousa (37) ahead of him. Another of his leading chances is the in-form Flying Silver, who will attempt to record a fourth course-and-distance win in his last five starts in the Class 4 1m1f handicap (12.15). Despite going up 7lb in the handicap for his last success, he is progressive and probably still a step ahead of the handicapper.

Flying Silver was dropped out by Bowman from a wide draw (10) last time and came from a long way back to run strongly through the line. It is always a task carrying 9st 9lb top weight but the son of Gleneagles should be up to it. Perfect To Great is the best option to fill second spot.

Jerry Chau is selected to land the Class 2 handicap (2.15) over the extended mile aboard well-handicapped Gorytus.

Happy Valley Placepot

12.15

1 Flying Silver

8 Perfect To Great

12.45

1 Flying On The Turf

6 Timestorm

1.15

1 Packing Succeeder

7 Sixth Generation

1.45

2 California Cible

6 Lucky Eight

2.15

4 Packing Award

8 Gorytus

2.50

10 Allgreektome

11 Act Of Faith

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.45am.

