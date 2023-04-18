Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

June Planet

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Magniac

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Allgreektome

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton is reunited with promising in the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (3.50), a shrewd booking that can pay dividends for trainer David Hayes at Happy Valley.

Purton was aboard the four-year-old three starts back when he finished second in a similar race but in a lower grade. It is clear, however, the gelding has now hit form, with a win and a second for Vincent Ho on his last two starts, and he is clearly ready to win again.

The key is the draw. You can expect Purton to be aggressive with AllGreektome from the inside gate of stall one in an attempt to make all, which is feasible in this company. He finished second to handy type Eason when awkwardly drawn in ten last month.

The Francis Lui-trained Brave Star has gone up 7lb in the ratings for a tidy win at his last outing, and with Ho remaining loyal, the lightly-raced gelding is again in contention, with Beauty Tycoon another to include in multiples.

Purton, who is 56 wins clear of his nearest rival Ho in the championship, continues to dominate and looks set for another excellent day.

The Jamie Richards-trained , who is overdue a win in Hong Kong, can land the Class 3 6f handicap (2.45) for the five-times champion. Magniac won his final three outings in Perth (WA) prior to export and has shaped well locally, with a second and two thirds from four starts, two of those runs coming from wide draws.

This time he can make use of an inside draw in stall four, which should see him racing handy most of the way. The Caspar Fownes-trained Kokushi Musou is racing well at present and is capable of coping with the rise in grade here, particularly with his light weight.

Bundle Of Charm appears next best and is another to consider. Fownes is always a trainer to follow at his beloved Happy Valley, and lightly-raced has just the profile of one of his likely winners.

The gelding will be hard to beat in the featured Hong Kong Rugby Union Cup, a Class 4 handicap (2.15) over the extended mile.

The booking of Hugh Bowman is significant. His dangers are the well-placed Happy Angel and recent winner Right As Rain, a frustrating type who gets on particularly well with his partner Karis Teetan.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

2 Awesome Treasure

9 Glory Bo Bo

1.45

3 Victory Scholars

4 Sight Hero

2.15

4 June Planet

5 Happy Angel

2.45

7 Magniac

9 Kokushi Musou

3.15

4 Helene Wisdom Star

11 Chiu Chow Brother

3.50

6 Brave Star

7 Allgreektome

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

