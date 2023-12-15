'He's open to untold improvement' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham or Doncaster on Saturday
Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday . . .
Funambule Sivola
1.15 Cheltenham: 2m½f handicap chase
By Stuart Redding, tipster
The classy Funambule Sivola can take advantage of a declining mark. He is regularly set stiff tasks but gained a well-deserved Grade 2 victory at Newbury last February. A couple of runs in tough Ascot handicaps this season haven’t gone brilliantly but a tendency to jump slightly left-handed last time didn’t help and this looks easier.
Il Ridoto
1.50 Cheltenham: Virgin Bet December Gold Cup, 2m4½f
By Dave Edwards, Topspeed
Il Ridoto was a creditable third behind stablemate Stage Star at Cheltenham a month ago and can take the lion’s share of the prize money here. Paul Nicholls’ six-year-old was beaten a dozen lengths last month on the Old course but suffered interference three-out which did not help his chance and was a course-and-distance winner in January on Saturday’s New course.
His four best performances on the clock, 138, 133, 125 and 123, have all been achieved at Prestbury Park which is another positive pointer to his prospects.
Broadway Boy
2.25 Cheltenham: 3m2f handicap chase
By Tom Park, Weekender editor
It’s going to be tricky for horses towards the bottom of the weights with Protektorat running as some of them are now out of the handicap. That is just enough to make me side with impressive novice Broadway Boy.
He was relentless last time and lost nothing in defeat when beaten by Flooring Porter. I can see Protektorat running a big race off top weight, but it’s tough to win off that mark.
Glorious Zoff
2.40 Doncaster: 2m½f handicap hurdle
By James Hill
Glorious Zoff has been on the go through the year, but he has remained largely consistent with some of his form reading pretty well. He stayed on the same mark for finishing third at Wincanton behind Rubaud and Hansard and the latter has since gone in, so 16-1 odds for the selection are too big. Fergal O’Brien has a 28 per cent strike-rate with his hurdlers at Doncaster in the last five seasons.
Shanagh Bob
3.00 Cheltenham: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m
By Harry Wilson, tipster
Going up in trip looks the right move for Shanagh Bob, who won going away at Plumpton on his debut despite not looking at home on the sharp track. He really got going after the last to pull away from a solid yardstick and is open to untold improvement.
Whistleinthedark
3.15 Doncaster: 3m handicap chase
By Stuart Redding
Whistleinthedark rose rapidly through the ranks last season and his latest defeat at Cheltenham is easily forgiven because his jumping let him down. Stepping up in trip against slightly weaker opposition can help him win again.
Windtothelightning
3.35 Cheltenham: 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle
By James Hill
Windtothelightning hosed up at Wetherby last time and has clearly improved on her winning streak of last season. I’m picking her to take another step up the mares’ ladder.
