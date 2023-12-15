'He's open to untold improvement' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham or Doncaster on Saturday

Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday . . .

1.15 Cheltenham: 2m½f handicap chase

By Stuart Redding, tipster

The classy Funambule Sivola can take advantage of a declining mark. He is regularly set stiff tasks but gained a well-deserved Grade 2 victory at Newbury last February. A couple of runs in tough Ascot handicaps this season haven’t gone brilliantly but a tendency to jump slightly left-handed last time didn’t help and this looks easier.

Funambule Sivola 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

1.50 Cheltenham: Virgin Bet December Gold Cup, 2m4½f

By Dave Edwards, Topspeed

Il Ridoto was a creditable third behind stablemate Stage Star at Cheltenham a month ago and can take the lion’s share of the prize money here. Paul Nicholls’ six-year-old was beaten a dozen lengths last month on the Old course but suffered interference three-out which did not help his chance and was a course-and-distance winner in January on Saturday’s New course.

His four best performances on the clock, 138, 133, 125 and 123, have all been achieved at Prestbury Park which is another positive pointer to his prospects.

Il Ridoto 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.25 Cheltenham: 3m2f handicap chase

By Tom Park, Weekender editor

It’s going to be tricky for horses towards the bottom of the weights with Protektorat running as some of them are now out of the handicap. That is just enough to make me side with impressive novice Broadway Boy.

He was relentless last time and lost nothing in defeat when beaten by Flooring Porter. I can see Protektorat running a big race off top weight, but it’s tough to win off that mark.

Broadway Boy 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2.40 Doncaster: 2m½f handicap hurdle

By James Hill

Glorious Zoff has been on the go through the year, but he has remained largely consistent with some of his form reading pretty well. He stayed on the same mark for finishing third at Wincanton behind Rubaud and Hansard and the latter has since gone in, so 16-1 odds for the selection are too big. Fergal O’Brien has a 28 per cent strike-rate with his hurdlers at Doncaster in the last five seasons.

Glorious Zoff 14:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

3.00 Cheltenham: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m

By Harry Wilson, tipster

Going up in trip looks the right move for Shanagh Bob, who won going away at Plumpton on his debut despite not looking at home on the sharp track. He really got going after the last to pull away from a solid yardstick and is open to untold improvement.

Shanagh Bob 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.15 Doncaster: 3m handicap chase

By Stuart Redding

Whistleinthedark rose rapidly through the ranks last season and his latest defeat at Cheltenham is easily forgiven because his jumping let him down. Stepping up in trip against slightly weaker opposition can help him win again.

Whistleinthedark 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: L J Morgan

3.35 Cheltenham: 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle

By James Hill

Windtothelightning hosed up at Wetherby last time and has clearly improved on her winning streak of last season. I’m picking her to take another step up the mares’ ladder.

Windtothelightning 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Read these next:

2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.