Hereford Placepot picks: Tom Segal has three bankers for Sunday's £100,000 guaranteed pool

Jamie Snowden is on course to have his best season in terms of number of winners and he looks likely to add to that total at Hereford. In the opening Download The Vickers.Bet App Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle (1.50), Snowden saddles , who has much the best form on offer. She is banker material as is her stablemate in the mares' maiden hurdle (2.20).

Lady Valentine might have found the ground too soft in a much better race at Wetherby last time, but still showed more than enough to suggest she can at least be placed in a weak race like this one.

The other banker is in the Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Handicap Hurdle (4.20). He was a long way clear of the rest when narrowly beaten last time and a repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat.

There are only four runners in each of the other three races, so we need to find the winner for Placepot purposes and it makes sense to put a couple in all those, starting with and in the Alexander Park Handicap Chase (2.50). Both were comfortable winners last time and look capable of going in again off their revised marks.

In contrast none of the four runners in the veterans' chase (3.20) appear in great form and it will depend on which one gets out of bed on the right side. was third in the Eider off a much higher mark at this time last season and would win if he bounced back to that form, while similar sentiments apply to , who looks ready for this step up in trip.

If jumps better than he did when winning over course and distance recently, he is the clear form choice in the Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle (3.50). However, he was really scruffy at his hurdles on that occasion, so for safety purposes it might be wise to include as well. The latter is well treated on old form and has shaped as if he still has some of his former ability on his last couple of starts.

Hereford Placepot perm

1.50

2 Obsessedwithyou

2.20

5 Lady Valentine

2.50

1 Le Ligerien

2 Jobesgreen Lad

3.20

1 Innisfree Lad

2 Duc De Beauchene

3.50

2 Republican

4 Cabrakan

4.20

3 Mole Court

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

