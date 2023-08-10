Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Unplugged is in the form of his life, and with the ground likely to dry out he is hard to leave out of Placepot calculations in Haydock's opener (5.40). Hot Team hit winning form at this time last year and may do so again following a good second last time at Hamilton.

In the next (6.15) Whiskey Pete has shown a good level of form and will be hard to keep out of the frame even if €800,000 purchase Age Of Time is well above average.

With four winners coming from Quandary's nine-runner novice success in May, she looks worth chancing on her handicap debut in the third (6.50), while Jumbeau runs to form every time and is a more solid option.

With 14 of William Haggas's 19 juvenile runners at Haydock in the last five years making the first three, his unraced Remaadd has to be considered for the fourth (7.25), while Grand Karat showed plenty despite being too green on his debut.

Those with form look nothing special in the next (8.00), so a chance is taken on newcomers Sphinx Of Naxos and Surging Tide , who are two of the most interestingly bred, while you need the winner of the last (8.35) and I wouldn't rule any of them out, so they'e all going in.

Haydock Placepot perm

5.40

1 Unplugged

5 Hot Team

6.15

8 Whiskey Pete

6.50

2 Jumbeau

6 Quandary

7.25

3 Grand Karat

8 Remaadd

8.00

4 Sphinx Of Naxos

8 Surging Tide

8.35

1 Diamond Vega

2 Unequal Love

3 Tellus

4 Jill Rose

2x1x2x2x2x4=64 lines

