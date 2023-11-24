Haydock Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool at Haydock on Saturday and the opening Grade 2 novice hurdle (12.05) is a good opportunity to bank on Bowenspark.
The 2m½f handicap chase (12.40) is more difficult. Pay The Piper is a classy performer and should run well, but it’s also worth including the consistent Fearless.
The 2m3f handicap hurdle (1.15) is an interesting race and the Stuart Crawford-trained runners are the ones who catch my eye. Put both Park Annonciade and Carnfunnock in.
I’m keen to take on Apple Away in the 2m5½f graduation chase (1.50) and favour Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grey Dawning in what looks a hot race.
Slate Lane should have a good opportunity to prove he is a stayer on the up in the 3m½f handicap hurdle (2.20). It’s an open race though, so put the topweight Bold Endeavour in too.
The feature Betfair Chase (3.00) looks like a match between Bravemansgame and Protektorat. I’m keen to take on Bravemansgame and Protektorat is a second banker.
Haydock Placepot perm
12.05
1 Bowenspark
12.40
2 Pay The Piper
5 Fearless
1.15
7 Carnfunnock
10 Park Annonciade
1.50
1 Gaillard Du Mesnil
3 Grey Dawning
2.20
1 Bold Endeavour
10 Slate Lane
3.00
3 Protektorat
1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs
- Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot, Haydock and Punchestown on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs
- Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot, Haydock and Punchestown on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets