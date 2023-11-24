Haydock Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool at Haydock on Saturday and the opening Grade 2 novice hurdle (12.05) is a good opportunity to bank on Bowenspark.

The 2m½f handicap chase (12.40) is more difficult. Pay The Piper is a classy performer and should run well, but it’s also worth including the consistent Fearless.

The 2m3f handicap hurdle (1.15) is an interesting race and the Stuart Crawford-trained runners are the ones who catch my eye. Put both Park Annonciade and Carnfunnock in.

I’m keen to take on Apple Away in the 2m5½f graduation chase (1.50) and favour Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grey Dawning in what looks a hot race.

Slate Lane should have a good opportunity to prove he is a stayer on the up in the 3m½f handicap hurdle (2.20). It’s an open race though, so put the topweight Bold Endeavour in too.

The feature Betfair Chase (3.00) looks like a match between Bravemansgame and Protektorat. I’m keen to take on Bravemansgame and Protektorat is a second banker.

Haydock Placepot perm

12.05

1 Bowenspark

12.40

2 Pay The Piper

5 Fearless

1.15

7 Carnfunnock

10 Park Annonciade

1.50

1 Gaillard Du Mesnil

3 Grey Dawning

2.20

1 Bold Endeavour

10 Slate Lane

3.00

3 Protektorat

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

